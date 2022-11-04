DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $421,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,502,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 2,525,248 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

