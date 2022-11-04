DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $429,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $3,758,826.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,466,054.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,591 shares of company stock worth $11,724,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

