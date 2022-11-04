DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 722,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.