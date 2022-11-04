DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $266,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

