DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $324,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,980. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDCE opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

