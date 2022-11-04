DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $353,000 in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Nyxoah at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $5.91 on Friday. Nyxoah S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Research analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

