DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $384,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,269,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE IVT opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

