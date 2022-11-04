DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

