DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.