DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

GMED stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

