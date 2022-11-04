DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $234,000 Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 599,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $29,549,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.