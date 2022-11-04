DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $321,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

