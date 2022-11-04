DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $324,000 Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $876.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.21. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

