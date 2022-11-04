DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after purchasing an additional 167,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

