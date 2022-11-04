DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

