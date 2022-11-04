DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,328 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,583 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

