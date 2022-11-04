DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,493 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

