DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

