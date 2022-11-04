DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 14,190 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

