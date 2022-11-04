DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 30,000 Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,652 shares of company stock worth $862,522. 15.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent Trading Down 6.0 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

