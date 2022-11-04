DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 7,987 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.