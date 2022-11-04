DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.