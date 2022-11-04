DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,265,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,630,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,265,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 269,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

