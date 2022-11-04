DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.75 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

