DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

