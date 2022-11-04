DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

