DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,419 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in News by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in News by 46.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in News by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

