DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,614 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in OneMain by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $11,464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Trading Down 3.6 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

