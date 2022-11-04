DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,978 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,260,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $810.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

