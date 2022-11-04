DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $310,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,053 shares of company stock worth $1,585,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

