DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSE MYTE opened at $10.27 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. Research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

