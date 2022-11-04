DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

