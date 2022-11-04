DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

