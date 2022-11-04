Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,589. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 103.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

