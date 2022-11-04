Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Hold

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $388.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Trading Up 0.0 %

ABMD stock opened at $373.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.96. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,044 shares of company stock worth $1,849,149. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.