Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €162.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

