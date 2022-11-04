Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €11.80

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.40) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

