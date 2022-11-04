Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($27.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($29.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €19.40 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.48 and its 200 day moving average is €18.45. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.13).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

