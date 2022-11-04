Diane E. Wilfong Sells 16,255 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.