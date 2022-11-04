DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 135.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.6 %

DBRG stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

