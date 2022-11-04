Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Financial Analysis

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -13.73% N/A -56.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.23 -$1.51 million N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 1.26 -$13.53 million ($1.56) -3.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 121.03%. SurgePays has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.52%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than SurgePays.

Summary

Direct Digital beats SurgePays on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.