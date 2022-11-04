Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

