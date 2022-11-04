Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 363,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDY opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.