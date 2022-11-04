Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$22.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,829,912.27. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,168,008.40. Insiders purchased a total of 280,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,404 in the last three months.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.5 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.80. The company has a market cap of C$699.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.