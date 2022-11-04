DWF Group (LON:DWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.85) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

DWF Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 69 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67.16 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £224.49 million and a P/E ratio of 985.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.35.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

