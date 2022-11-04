Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 231,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

