eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $38.06, but opened at $40.12. eBay shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 91,840 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

