Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

