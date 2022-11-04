Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $143.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $133.66 and last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 10075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.41.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

