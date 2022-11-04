Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) fell 9.5% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Editas Medicine traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.66. 36,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,324,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

